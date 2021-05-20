קים קרדשיאן נוטה להגיב מיד כשאירועים פוליטיים וצבאיים משמעותיים קורים בעולם, אבל דווקא עם המצב הבטחוני בארץ, שהגיע בימים האחרונים להסלמה משמעותית - היא התמהמה. הבוקר (ה') הכוכבת פרסמה תגובה ראשונה למצב ואליה הצטרפה גם אחותה, קלואי, וכעת הם סופגות אש רבה ברשתות.

קים בחרה בגישה של גל גדות וריהאנה ולא הביעה תמיכה משמעותית בצד מסוים של הלחימה. "אני לא יודעת מי צריך לשמוע את זה, אבל גם לפלסטינים וגם לישראלים מגיע לחיות בשלום וביטחון", נכתב בפוסט ששיתפה שנכתב על ידי ישראלית אמריקנית. "כל מי שמנסה לשכנע אתכם שאחד חייב לבוא על חשבון השני לא תומך בכלל בזכויות אדם לכל בני האדם". ברשת, די כצפוי, לא אהבו את עמדה הזהירה של קים - ויצאו נגדה למתקפה שרק התחילה.

@KimKardashian disappointed by your nothingness of a response in relation to Palestine. You’re studying law… not versed in what constitutes as a war crime? — jasmine (@jastojanova) May 20, 2021

@KimKardashian Smh you're an Armenian who knows how Palestinian feels yet you chose being neutral! I know this Zionism fear in Hollywood is real! But you can't cry about Armenia and then side with the oppressor in Palestine by being neutral!!! ‍♀️ #KimKardashian #GazaUnderAttackk pic.twitter.com/Zj18yC4Ihg — أمميره علي' (@EmmyAlAli) May 20, 2021

"מאוכזבת מהפוסט שלך על פלסטין. את לומדת משפטים ולא בקיאה בפשעי מלחמה?", כתבה אחת הגולשות, ואחרת הוסיפה: "הפחד הציוני בהוליווד הוא אמיתי. את לא יכולה לבכות על השואה הארמנית ואז לתמוך בדיכוי בפלסטין בכך שאת מביעה עמדה ניטרלית".

תגובות רבות התייחסו לשורשים הארמניים של קים, ולפעילות הענפה שהיא עושה בנוגע לשואה הארמנית. "ישראל עושה רצח עם בפלסטין", כתבה אחת המגיבות. "להגן על ארמניה ולא לנקוט עמדה נגד ישראל? את לא יכולה לבחור איזה רצח עם חשוב ואיזה לא".

How absurd @KimKardashian “both siding” the genocide in Palestine by Israel when her own people were victims of genocide. Defending Armenia but not taking a stance against Israel? You cannot pick and choose which genocides matter and which do not. — Atikah (@Atikah_Masala) May 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian has MILLIONS of followers, yet can’t take ten minutes out of her day to educate herself about Palestine. Fuck every single person who chooses to stay “neutral” https://t.co/xkWu5bMKlP — s - FREE PALESTINE (@lillysinghx1) May 20, 2021