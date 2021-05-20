קים קרדשיאן נוטה להגיב מיד כשאירועים פוליטיים וצבאיים משמעותיים קורים בעולם, אבל דווקא עם המצב הבטחוני בארץ, שהגיע בימים האחרונים להסלמה משמעותית - היא התמהמה. הבוקר (ה') הכוכבת פרסמה תגובה ראשונה למצב ואליה הצטרפה גם אחותה, קלואי, וכעת הם סופגות אש רבה ברשתות.

קים בחרה בגישה של גל גדות וריהאנה ולא הביעה תמיכה משמעותית בצד מסוים של הלחימה. "אני לא יודעת מי צריך לשמוע את זה, אבל גם לפלסטינים וגם לישראלים מגיע לחיות בשלום וביטחון", נכתב בפוסט ששיתפה שנכתב על ידי ישראלית אמריקנית. "כל מי שמנסה לשכנע אתכם שאחד חייב לבוא על חשבון השני לא תומך בכלל בזכויות אדם לכל בני האדם". ברשת, די כצפוי, לא אהבו את עמדה הזהירה של קים - ויצאו נגדה למתקפה שרק התחילה.

"מאוכזבת מהפוסט שלך על פלסטין. את לומדת משפטים ולא בקיאה בפשעי מלחמה?", כתבה אחת הגולשות, ואחרת הוסיפה: "הפחד הציוני בהוליווד הוא אמיתי. את לא יכולה לבכות על השואה הארמנית ואז לתמוך בדיכוי בפלסטין בכך שאת מביעה עמדה ניטרלית". 

תגובות רבות התייחסו לשורשים הארמניים של קים, ולפעילות הענפה שהיא עושה בנוגע לשואה הארמנית. "ישראל עושה רצח עם בפלסטין", כתבה אחת המגיבות. "להגן על ארמניה ולא לנקוט עמדה נגד ישראל? את לא יכולה לבחור איזה רצח עם חשוב ואיזה לא".

 