באפריל 2011 הנסיך וויליאם וקייט מידלטון נישאו באירוע מתוקשר ומתועד במיוחד. מאז אנחנו מלווים אותם לאורך השנים, כשהם מתבססים בעומק תואר ה-משפחה של הממלכה הבריטית, וכעת, כשהם יצאו יחד עם בנם הבכור לצפות במשחק של היורו - הבן ללא ספק גנב את ההצגה.

וויליאם וקייט צפו אמש במשחק של אנגליה-גרמניה שנערך באצטדיון וומבלי, ואליהם הצטרף הנסיך ג'ורג' (7), בנם הבכור. הנסיך וויליאם לקח חלק פעיל במשחק, עודד בנלהבות וקפץ מאושר כשאנגליה ניצחו, אבל הרשת כולה מדברת רק על בנו הצעיר והמתוק, שגילה עניין רב במשחק וקיבל את כל הפוקוס הודות לאאוטפיט המלכותי שהוא לבש.

הנסיך הצעיר הגיע למשחק בחליפה מוקפדת ועניבה, שהיו זהות למדי לחליפה ולעניבה של אביו. השניים צפו במשחק כולו, שרו את ההמנון הלאומי והתרגשו מהניצחון, ומאז הרשת מלאה רק בתמונות של ג'ורג' הקטן במשחק הכדורגל. גם אנחנו נמסים.

