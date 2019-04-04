בריטני ספירס אישפזה את עצמה במוסד לבריאות הנפש
כזכור, משברים נפשיים אינם עניין זר לבריטני ספירס בת ה-37, וניכר כי היא למדה מניסיון העבר ולא מהססת לפנות לעזרה כשהיא זקוקה לה. דיווחים על משבר אישי סובבים את הכוכבת מאז ההידרדרות במצבו הרפואי של אביה, וכעת מאשרים מקורביה כי היא החליטה לקחת קצת זמן לטפל בעצמה
יובל פגי | mako | פורסם 04/04/19 11:05
צילום: מעמוד האינסטגרם של בריטני ספירס
אם יש משהו ששנת 2007 לימדה את בריטני ספירס, הרי שזה להקדים תרופה למכה ולפנות לעזרה נפשית כשהיא מרגישה שהקרקע הופכת לא יציבה - ונראה שזה בדיוק מה שהכוכבת עושה בימים אלה. דיווחים על משבר בחייה החלו לצוף לפני כמה חודשים, אחרי שביטלה את סיבוב ההופעות שלה בעקבות מצבו הרפואי של אביה האהוב.
אמש העלתה בריט לאינסטגרם פוסט עם הכיתוב: "התאהבו בלטפל בעצמכם, בגוף, בראש, בנפש", והוסיפה: "כולנו צריכים לקחת לפעמים זמן לעצמנו". כעת מתברר שהיא בהחלט התכוונה לזה, ובאתר People מדווחים כי ספירס אשפזה את עצמה במוסד לבריאות הנפש.
"בריטני צריכה להתמקד בעצמה", אומר מקורב. "המחלה של אביה השפיעה עליה מאוד. הוא כמעט מת, ועבר ניתוח נוסף לפני כמה שבועות. מצבו לא טוב. הם מאוד קרובים וזה לא פשוט. לא קורה איתה שום דבר דרמטי - היא פשוט הבינה שהיא צריכה לפנות זמן כדי לטפל בעצמה". רק בריאות.
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
